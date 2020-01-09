Twitter made an announcement at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event which is happening this week in Las Vegas, that soon users will be able to have more control over who can view and reply to their tweets. Twitter’s director of product management, Suzanne Xie, unveiled this new change of limit replies that is going to appear to the platform in near future, focusing on conversations on their platform.

Twitter to Add Options to Limit Replies on the Compose Screen

Twitter’s new “conversation participants” setting on the “compose” screen is going to allow the users to restrict the abusive and harassing behavior on the social media platform in the new Twitter Beta.

According to Xie:

Twitter is adding a new setting for “conversation participants” right on the compose screen. It has four options: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.”

He further explained that the Global allows anybody to reply, Group is for people you follow and mention, and Panel is those people who you specifically mention in your tweet. However, statement is allowing you to post a tweet and receive no replies.

Xie also said that the platform is in the process of doing research on the feature. The mock ups will be the part of an experiment that we are going to run” in Q1.

Moreover, another feature that is also coming to this platform is a specific conversation view, including threading. This new feature will put all of a conversation “on one screen.” The screen will show you the lines which will make it easy for you to lead through replies and also call out specific authors.

