Twitter to Ban Fake Information regarding Covid-19 Vaccinations

With the covid-19 outbreak, social media has provided loads of information which has helped us remain vigilant and extra careful. However, social media not only carries true information but is also room to fake knowledge. Like many other platforms, Twitter also became a victim of false claims regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations during the previous few months.

Finally, the social media app, Twitter has decided to take an action over it and has announced that users will have to remove the tweets that are false or spread misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccinations. Such information is not only false but sometimes poses harmful effects on people.

Twitter to Ban Fake Covid-19 Vaccinations Misleading Information

In a blog post, Twitter announced that the users of the platform would be asked to remove tweets with false claims especially those suggesting that Covid vaccine is causing harm intentionally for controlling the population and other conspiracies associated with vaccines.

Last week, first American received Covid-19 vaccination during the mass immunization campaign. However, just after that, the internet was flooded false claims that the vaccination has serious issues. So Twitter will be taking action against any information that spreads misinformation and adversely affect people with false claims regarding vaccines.

This is not the first time conspiracy theories have spread on social media; previously, many people used these platforms to defame the rollout of 5G. At that time, Twitter had asked users to remove tweets with misleading information about 5G as well. About Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, the company has said that if a user does not remove fake tweets and keep on tweeting as such, the company will block users from tweeting again and remove their accounts as well.

This policy update of Twitter will be enforced from December 21.

