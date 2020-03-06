Twitter to End Digital Prejudice by Introducing Hate Speech Policies

With the advent of social media platforms, we have welcome more hate speech. These platforms were built to bring people together by providing an easy mode of communication; instead, people used it to let down other people. After giving several policies regarding hate speech, Twitter has once again come up with a stronger and stanch stance to halt the hate speech. With the strict Hate Speech Policies, it believes that hate speech on the platform will be reduced.

Hate Speech Policies will stop People from Spreading Hate on Twitter

We can easily see the number of controversial messages on Twitter. In a blog post, Twitter mentioned that such hate speech is a big issue in our society and its a high time to end digital prejudice. Twitter updated its users about the three types of bigotry which are described as dehumanizing. It includes hateful speech based on age, disability and disease. It means if there a post on a platform which say blacks are not human, the company is going to remove it. Accounts which are linked to such tweets will also be removed.

Coronavirus attack has caused racism on social media platforms these days. So this policy is introduced timely. Previously the company had also taken action against hate speech on topics related to religion and race.

The new policies of Twitter will be implemented from today. Before deleting the Tweet, the company will report the user. People will also have to delete the previous posts; however, due to those posts, accounts will not be suspended.

This is a very good initiative from Twitter, and in Pakistan, it will help us get out of this aurat march tweets as well.

