Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on January 20

Twitter confirmed that it would transfer the control of the @POTUS account to Joe Biden on January 20.

As per the news officials, the @POTUS account is the President of the United States’ official account and is a separate account from the @realDonaldTrump account that President Donald Trump handles to tweet.

Furthermore, the Twitter Company confirmed on Saturday, “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records,”

The social media giants and Facebook and Twitter will also pass over other institutional handles for the White House, vice president, and first lady of the United States at the inauguration function.

Both Twitter and Facebook will implement the same policies and hand over other intuitional accounts like @FLOTUS, @VP, and @Whitehouse.

“In 2017, we worked with both the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make sure the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January 20, and we expect to do the same here,” Facebook said in response to news officials.

It also reported that Twitter would meet transition officials of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the coming months to discuss the particulars of how the new administration will use Twitter.

According to the latest news these days, Joe Biden is preparing to take office on January 20, but Trump is not happy with the voting results and is seeking to invalidate the results, and he is continuously claiming that it is vote fraud.

