Twitter to Introduce Safety Mode to Block Harmful Accounts for 7 days

On Wednesday, the social media platform Twitter announced that site is going to introduce a Safety Mode that will allow users to temporarily block the accounts, uses abusive language or send unwanted responses for seven days.

When the safety mode has activated, Twitter systems can monitor the content of a tweet to evaluate if the user connection with the other user reply is likely to be harmful or not. The company claimed, the accounts regularly interacted with each other would not be blocked.

Twitter to Start Safety Mode to Block Harmful Language Accounts for 7 days

Twitter took many steps previously to deal with harassment on its website, a situation commonly faced of unwanted comments attack at women and minorities. “We want to have a good dialogue with Twitter people, therefore we restrict overwhelming and undesired interactions, which can stop those talks,” stated the firm.

Safety Mode will be available under settings, starting with accounts that have English-language settings enabled for a iOS, Android, and Twitter.com, according to Twitter. Twitter also announced Super Follows on Wednesday on its social media platform, enabling artists to make monthly income by sharing material with their subscribers.

People in the United States and Canada using iOS are currently able to use this tool, the platform said, adding that in the next weeks this feature will deliver to people using iOS worldwide.

