Twitter is trying to make the platform user-friendly and more versatile. A few days back, it launched professional profiles to help businesses make their presence on the app. Now it has come up with a new icon, Tip Jar that can help creators monetize their content. Twitter is testing monetization on its platforms for some months now and this new addition will further enhance its goal of providing fun with earning to creators who are providing people with some great content.

Twitter to Introduce Tip Jar Icon to Help Creators Monetize Content

Tip Jar icon looks like cash and will be integrated with different payment services that are compatible with the areas where the service is being used. The same kind of feature is also rumored to be introduced on twitter’s audio-only Spaces platform that will compete with the Clubhouse audio chat app. By tapping on this feature, Tip Jar will let users monetize their content on Twitter Spaces.

Twitter is trying to introduce a feature that make difference with an effort to encourage creators to bring influential content which will help them earn a good amount. Apart from this feature, Twitter has also included newsletters and Super Follows in an effort to help content creators with updates and more followers.

This feature is not made official right now and it is not clear that who will be able to use this feature. Maybe the social media platform will announce a certain number of followers to be compatible with this feature.

