Twitter to keep record of the original tweets even after its being edited

After the huge demand from Twitter users for many years, finally Twitter started working on the Edit button which it had disclosed a few weeks back. So, if someone has posted a wrong tweet and thought lately to change it, he can edit the post. People are happy about the arrival of such a button and eagerly waiting for it. But it seems Twitter will keep the record of the original tweets even after the tweet has been edited.

This revelation has been brought forward by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong who explains that rather than editing the original post, the social platform will create a new tweet using a different ID. This means that the tweets on the website will remain in their original versions and the third-party websites will be protected from editing the tweet.

Twitter will also keep the record of the original tweet as well as any content edited by the user. The company’s motive behind this action is not known but seems many users will be able to see the previous original tweet.

The decision seems to be related to the company’s previous reservations about introducing the edit button and making things complicated for the public by taking anything essential from the public record.

The company will test all the possibilities that will work with this new button. Maybe the revelation of keeping a record of the original tweet is also part of the trial process. Things will get clear when the company will explain more about the feature and roll it out to the users. The Edit button will be exclusive to the Twitter Blue subscribers so one will pay a premium for the access to the feature.

