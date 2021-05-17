In 2017, Twitter paused public submissions for verification badges and since then, it was busy in a new verification programme offering the blue tick mark to the users who deserve it the most.

The new leak has reveled that the Twitter is now so close to launch the new verification process. In this new process, Twitter will ask users a series of questions and after fulfilling the specified criteria, it will give them a chance to get the verified badge. People including activists, influencers, journalists, news organizations, government officials, and more can request for a verified badge.

Twitter to Launch the New Verification Process

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on her account saying that the Twitter is finishing up the new verification process and will launch it sometime soon. She further said that the new process is in the final stage but the twitter doesn’t offer details on a proper launch date or even a time frame.

Initially, Twitter said that the verification process is only for notable groups or people within a specific category. While these categories are broadly classified by Twitter. She also shared a screenshot of these categories.

Twitter is finishing up the new Verification Request form! 🚀 I don’t work for Twitter, just wait for when Twitter releases this one soon™ 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EDpTSAo2Ft — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 5, 2021

Those people who want a verification badge will have to submit identity verification, the specific category they belong to, and their qualifications proof.

