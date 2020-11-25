Twitter to Reactivate its Verification System in early 2021

Twitter officially announced that it would relaunch the verification system by next year. This means that Twitter will begin verifying some accounts on requests and the accounts with so many followers early next year, albeit with new rules and regulations.

Twitter to relaunch account verification System in early 2021,

Moreover, Twitter had stopped its verification program three years ago as it felt “arbitrary and confusing” to users.

Besides this, Twitter said in a blog post:

“We know how important it is to be able to express yourself and understand who you’re talking to on Twitter. So today, we’re sharing the start of our plans to revamp how people can identify themselves on Twitter, starting with verification and asking the public to share feedback on a draft of our new verification policy. Calling for public feedback has become an important part of our policy development process because we want to ensure that, as an open service, our rules reflect the voices of the people who use Twitter.”

Twitter, in its blog post, confirmed that it would launch a new feature at the start of 2021. The company also asked its loyal users to share their feedback on their draft proposal. Besides this, the six kinds of accounts that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to the Government, Brands, News, Companies, Sports, Organizers, Activists, other Influential Individuals, Non-profit organizations, and Entertainment.

Furthermore, Twitter claims that “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active.”

The blog post read:

“We’ve also added proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it’s inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. We recognize that there are many verified accounts on Twitter that should not be. We plan to start by automatically removing badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles to help streamline our work and to expand this to include additional types of accounts throughout 2021,”

Twitter can remove its verification badge from an account if the account is inactive or if the profile of the user is incomplete. Twitter is also asking its users to take a survey on its plan before 8th December. If you tweet your feedback, then Twitter will ask you to use #VerificationFeedback in your tweets.

Also Read: Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on January 20