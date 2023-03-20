Advertisement

Last month, Twitter announced that its two-factor authentication (2FA) option will only be available for Twitter Blue users. Now, Twitter has announced that it will no longer allow accounts to enrol in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers. The new rule will take place with effect today, March 20.

Twitter will Now Charge you for Two-Factor Authentication: Here’s how to Get it for free

2FA is a security feature that helps to keep your Twitter account safe from hackers. It requires users to enter a password and a code or security key to access their accounts. Now, it is available for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Twitter Blue costs $84 ( $8 per month) for the yearly plan for web users. However, Android and iOS users have to pay $11 for the service. It adds a blue checkmark to the account of anyone willing to pay for one. Among other features, Twitter Blue allows users to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and post longer videos.

Anyhow, if you don’t want to pay for Twitter Blue, it’s pretty easy to switch from text/SMS 2FA. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to switch from Twitter’s phone-based 2FA to more secure options.

First, open Twitter from your smartphone or through a website.

Click on Security and Account Access

Choose Two-Factor Authentication

Here you will now get three options to choose from the Text message, Authentication App, and Security key.

Now, choose Your Preferred 2FA Method

