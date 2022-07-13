Twitter Unmentioning Feature Is Rolling Out To Users

Last year, Twitter introduced all-new controls over who can @mention you in their tweets. It was considered to be the best feature designed for Twitter last year. Recently, the app has introduced a new feature that lets you unmention yourself in Twitter chats. The new feature enables users to deactivate their profile links within conversations that they no longer feel comfortable taking part in.

Now You Can Umention Yourself In Twitter Chats

The new feature will give control to all its users so that they can unmention themselves from tweets. The main focus of the company is to enable users to avoid those dreaded Twitter pile-ons, where their tweet or profile becomes the focus for many users, very quickly. If you are one of those Twitter users, then don’t worry at all. Now, you can unmention yourself from such Tweets.

When you will unmention yourself from a chat you will see that:

Your username is untagged from the original tweet and replies

No more users will be able to mention you again within the same reply chain

You will no longer be notified about updates to the exchange

The point that is worth mentioning here is that your username will still appear in text form in the initial tweets that you were involved in. However, you will not be an active part of the exchange once the unmention feature is active. In this way, you can detach yourself from any such engagement, and move on from it. The new feature is rolling out to users on All devices. If it has not made its way to your handset yet, don’t worry! It will soon roll out to your device as well.

Twitter has been introducing new features for its users to remain in the limelight. In the past few months, it added a range of safety tools like tweet audience controls, ‘Circles’ for more enclosed tweet discussion, Safety Mode, Communities, and more. These tools provide more ways for users to manage their in-app experience.

According to recent reports, Twitter has also sued Elon Musk for denial to complete a $44B purchase. The long deal that over-occupied both the parties and now after all that time wastage, Musk’s decision to just back off seems like a kid’s play. If Elon denies the purchase deal, the social media company’s image is at stake. If you want to know more about it then click here.