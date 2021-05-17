Twitter is now asking its users to enable ad tracking under Apple’s App Tracking Transparency rules. After updating to version 8.65, which adds Spaces support, Twitter users will see a popup that asks them to “keep ads relevant” by allowing Twitter to track data from other companies like apps they are using and websites they are visiting.

Tapping “Continue” on the popup will bring users to the actual App Tracking Transparency setting where they can “Ask App Not to Track” or allow tracking.

Twitter Urges Users to Allow ad Tracking After Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Rules

See Also: Twitter Spaces Are Coming to Desktop Web Browsers

Since iOS 14.5 update, Apple allows apps to ask for user permission for tracking purposes. However, Twitter didn’t implement support for the feature until today.

Twitter’s messaging about ad relevancy is not as good as compared to some other apps. For instance, Facebook and Instagram adopted a fear-mongering tactic of suggesting that ads are keeping the two social networks free of charge.

On the other hand, Twitter is continuously adding some useful features to entertain its users. Just recently, it has added a new way to earn money. Twitter has now let its user add a virtual tip jar to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

For More Information Please Check: Tip Jar- Twitter lets People Leave Tips for Some Tweeters

Source: Macrumors