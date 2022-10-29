Twitter Users Plot Revenge to Make It Lose Value Under Elon Musk’s ownership

Elon Musk always remains in the highlights no matter what. It’s our first day on Elon Musk’s Twitter and guess what? Twitter users are not coming slow. They are already plotting the platform’s demise. Users say that the fastest way to make Elon Musk regret and lose his money on his $44 billion Twitter acquisition is to obliterate Twitter’s value. Now, the question arises what is the easiest way to do that? All you have to do is follow the lead of 2013-era Tumblr users.

Twitter Users Are Not Coming Slow

Back in 2013, Tumblr was sold to Yahoo for more than $1 billion and it lost value almost immediately. Users were fed up with Yahoo’s poor management so they decided to exacerbate it by making Tumblr even weirder and wilder. The bad piece of information is that Yahoo never recouped its purchase and sold it off at a loss as a part of a larger acquisition deal with Verizon in 2017. After that, Verizon also couldn’t figure out what to do with Tumblr either and reportedly sold it to the creator of WordPress for $3 million in 2019.

The same thing is now going to happen with Twitter now. Now the users are conspiring to help Twitter suffer a similar fate by shitposting and furry-flying Musk. My question arises here is that will trolling have any effect at all on meme lord Elon Musk? No doubt, Musk is infinitely more well-versed in the wiles of the internet than Yahoo has ever been. However, time will tell what’s going to happen next. Let’s have a look at the tweets:

What do you guys think? Will Twitter suffer from a similar fate as that of Yahoo? Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned.

