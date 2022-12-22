Twitter users start getting view counts on Tweets

Many users have started getting view counts on their tweets. This decision was promised by Elon Musk on December 1st, that Twitter users are going to get the view counts on their tweets in the same way as the view count is shown on all videos. He had promised that this feature would be coming in a few weeks, and now people have started receiving view counts on Tweets.

Many people have started sharing an image of the counter when they click on his posts. It means some of the users have started receiving this feature, but it is not available to everyone. Other than this, currently, the feature is not providing any other information.

View counts on Tweets- The New Addition to the family

With this feature, users would be able to turn on the analytics for their accounts to see how many impressions the tweet would have gotten in the said time. Currently, since people are able to see their own views on tweets, but since Elon has said that the feature would be “just like videos,” which means others would be able to see the count on tweets as well. Since the company or musk has not officially tweeted about this feature, let’s see how this feature will impact the overall working of the social media app.

