Twitter Verification Application Process for a Blue Badge Restarted after Pause

Yesterday, Twitter announced that it has resumed the blue badge verification process after pausing it for a week. This verification program was restarted on May 20 after a gap of long four years. The company had paused the Twitter Verification Application Process for blue tick after just over a week of relaunching it. Twitter did not give any reason for pausing it however it promised to resume this process soon.

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

Now after a gap of almost five days, the company tweeted regarding the resumption of verification requests from users. While the overall process has become seamless, the company did not provide any reason for pausing the process.

Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge. — Twitter Verified (@verified) June 1, 2021

When the company had started the blue badge verification process, it had announced that it will take around a week to respond to those requests. Twitter revealed that when the user’s application is approved, he will see a blue verification badge on his profile making it more authentic than before. However, if someone’s request gets disapprove due to any reason, he can reapply after 30 days.

If you are unclear regarding the working of Twitter’s Verification Program for the blue badge, you just need to go to Settings and privacy > Account > Verification request on the Twitter app or Settings > Your account > Account information > Request Verification from the Twitter website to ask for the verification.

For more details, read: Here’s how Twitter’s Verification program for blue badge Works?



