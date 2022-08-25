Twitter WhistleBlower Will Testify About Security Failure At Senate Hearing On Sep 13

According to the latest reports, we have come to know that the US Senate Judiciary Committee is going to hold a hearing on Sep 13 with Twitter’s former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko. The basic aim of this hearing is to discuss allegations from the Twitter whistleblower complaint that the social media company misled regulators.

Advertisement

Zatko Went Public With Twitter WhistleBlower Complaint Against His Experiences At Company

Zatko who is Twitter’s former security chief will testify at a Senate Panel about the company’s security practices. According to recent reports, Pieter “Mudge” Zatko went public with a lengthy whistleblower complaint that was based on his experiences at the company. As a result, he will have to appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing on September 13th. Committee chair Senate Dick Durbin stated that:

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns. If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world.”

The senate hearing was announced one day after Twitter’s former security chief went official with claims that Twitter has been “grossly negligent” in its handling of numerous security issues. The point worth mentioning here is one of the most explosive of his allegations that Twitter’s dealings with foreign governments and government actors could threaten U.S National security. Anyhow, Zatko will testify at a Senate hearing about the company’s security practices on Sep 13.

Previously, Twitter responded to Zatko’s claims by saying that it was “riddled with inaccuracies.” Moreover, CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly told Twitter staffers that Zatko was fired “for ineffective leadership and poor performance” However, the company needs to publicly address the allegations in detail yet. Let’s see what happens at the senate hearing on Sep 13.