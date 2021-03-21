Twitter, a microblogging platform tests an “undo tweet” feature time and time again, this feature will be limited to paid subscribers. “Undo feature will allow people to undo their tweets within a short time span,” Twitter responded to the much-demanded edit tweet option. Twitter also confirmed that the feature has been tested.

Jane Manchun Wong, the reverse engineer who tweeted about the upcoming update, found the latest feature on a Twitter subscription screen. The feature would allow users to overturn a tweet, giving them an option to quickly remove a tweet within a fixed time before it has been sent out.

Twitter Will Introduce “Undo Tweet” Feature Only For Paid Users

Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

According to Wong’s post, Twitter will have a timer on an “Undo” button, which will show a progress bar. Wong also posted a screenshot of the Twitter feature that is seen next to a paid subscription pages, indicating that Twitter would provide this feature only to its paid users. Undo tweet feature differed from deleting a tweet because it stops sending it out to the public.

Wong posted a GIF earlier this month, revealing that the ‘Undo Tweet’ timer starts when a person clicks the Tweet button to post it and lasts a few seconds to let them undo the tweet.

The arrival of the undo tweet feature will help those users who are normally frustrated to post tweets with typo errors or mistakenly. However, it cannot allow editing, which Twitter users have been demanding for a long time but that is still not a top priority.

The new feature might appear as Twitter moves to encourage people to subscribe to Twitter. It is similar to the “undo send” button in Gmail, in which the application waited for a few seconds before sending an email.

Previously, Twitter announced the launch of the Super Follow subscription service to allow creators to charge monthly fees for exclusive tweets and other content.

