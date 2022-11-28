Musk has just announced that Twitter will “tentatively” launch Verified on December 2 and manually authenticate all verified accounts before the check activates. No doubt, this is a good decision. Twitter offered the blue check marks to eligible Twitter Blue subscribers as well without actually verifying identities, which led to verified accounts impersonating popular figures and brands.

Twitter will Manually Authenticate Verified Accounts Starting December 2

In addition to announcing the tentative launch of verification, Musk said that the Twitter checkmarks will now come in three colours – gold, grey, and blue. Gold for companies, grey for governments, and blue for individuals.

Additionally, Musk said that individuals can have a secondary tiny logo now, showing they belong to an organization if verified as such by that organization.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

It is unclear at this point whether Twitter will follow the same criteria as before to verify accounts or if it will be updated. However, Musk has promised a “longer explanation” on verification next week.

Hopefully, this step will create authenticate users. Because the way Twitter verified accounts raised some questions and left the users confused since many accounts didn’t fulfil the criteria yet managed to get the blue check mark.

With Musk promoting “free speech” and taking the fight against fake accounts and spam bots on Twitter, we are hoping that Musk will roll out a verification process that’s more transparent and works for all.

