Twitter will now block hateful content and violence

Over the years Twitter has worked tirelessly to restrict the platform’s hateful behaviour. The company has detailed rules that prohibit aggression and deceptive content. None of those regulations, however, applied to related material that was used to effectively circumvent the rules. Users started to connect content that would otherwise have been blocked.

Twitter is updating its insecure connections policies to patch one of the most exploited loopholes. The social network will delete tweets linked to hate speech and abuse from Thursday 30 July. Finally, Twitter is shutting the gap which makes it harder for users to spread malicious, misleading and violent content.

In a tweet, Twitter added that there could also be future suspension of accounts that regularly post links with abusive behavior. The social network aims to take action on unsafe links in one of two ways: either it will absolutely block a specific connection so it can not be tweeted at all or it will show a message to anyone clicking on the connection.

“Our aim is to block links in a manner that is consistent with how we delete Tweets that violate our laws. Under these revised guidelines, we will begin action on Thursday, July 30, “the official support handle for the social network wrote in a tweet.