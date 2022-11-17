Twitter Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages

From the day Elon Musk acquired Twitter, it started making the app better than before. However, along with many other reforms, firing people and paid blue verification remained controversial till now. Things did not end here, as Elon Musk wrote an email to the staff asking them to either work swiftly floating in the new Twitter or resign. All these things have made us not feel much great about Elon Musk till now when I finally think he is doing something good. Yes, Twitter is working on bringing end-to-end- encryption for direct messages.

This feature was initially tested in 2018 but it was never made public. No doubt, after the hard times faced by Twitter under Elong’s leadership, it seems to be the very first sensible news however right now we are not sure when this feature is going to launch since right now everyone is waiting for the relaunch of Twitter Blue on November 29.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) spotted a code in the Twitter for Android app that indicated End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages. When Wong shared this Tweet, Elon Musk personally replied to it with a winking emoji which means that this feature is under development right now.

So with this wink, we can not analyze when this feature is going to launch. However, there is much more going on in Twitter right now, especially after the email mentioned above, Twitter employees are publically critical of Musk for his leadership. Elon Musk has also asked the employees to click on a link in order to confirm that they want to be a part of the new Twitter. Some employees will be asked to opt for three months’ pay while others will have to work for long hours.

