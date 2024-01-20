Twitter/X Removes Blue Tick From Maryam Nawaz’s Account Due To Non-Payment

Last year, Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue after buying the social media platform for $44bn. He introduced an $8 monthly charge for the blue tick as well as several other features. After a few months, Twitter started removing its signature blue checkmark from verified users who have not signed up for its paid subscription service Twitter Blue. Accounts with blue checkmarks that pre-dated Musk’s takeover are known as “legacy accounts”. They were given the option to pay for the subscription following its rollout otherwise they could lose their check mark. In a recent development, a blue tick from Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Twitter account vanished due to the non-payment.

Blue Tick vanishes from Maryam Nawaz’s X account due to non-payment. However, this is not the first time. Politicians and official bodies lost their blue ticks several times before. Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran, FM Bilawal, Maryam Nawaz, and many other famous politicians lost their blue checks a few months ago. It can be retained by paying an $8 fee. It is quite obvious that Maryam Nawaz’s official Twitter handle will retain the check by paying $8 soon.

We all know that the blue checkmark is seen as an indicator of trustworthiness. It shows that a user’s identity has been verified by the platform. Moreover, it also helps users to identify impersonator accounts and misinformation. The blue checkmarks have been largely reserved for politicians, celebrities, journalists, and media organizations. The removal of checkmarks for non-paying users can spark chaos, especially for famous personalities. For instance, several impersonator accounts emerged for Jeff Bezos. One of the fake accounts declared the billionaire was “officially shutting down Amazon”. So, before believing in any news, you should verify whether the account spreading it is real or fake. Otherwise, it can mislead many people.