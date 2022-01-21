Twitter’s Communities Feature is Rolling out for Android

Twitter launched a communities feature for iOS users four months back. After a long wait, finally, Twitter’s Communities Feature has come for Android users as well. So, from now on Android users can communicate in communities through the Twitter app. All these need to do is to update the app to the latest version.

When users join their very first community, they will get a new community tab automatically in the navigation bar.

Twitter’s Communities Feature will help users interact with people sharing the same hobbies

This feature makes it easier for users to connect with others based on their shared interests. It means if someone is lonely, they can get friends who have the same interests, hobbies, and natures. Moreover, through this feature, users can also join social hubs that help them tweet directly to other people who have common interests, instead of sharing with a regular group of followers.

It should also be noted here that the tweets are public but not everyone can comment on them, which means that the comments are open for community members only.

Since its inception, the feature is growing simultaneously, since new communities are launching almost every week. These communities discuss different topics including Roblox, Xbox Community, Tech Twitter, Fashion, R&B Twitter, and Formula 1.

A month back, Twitter showed its interest to update and expand communities. The company mentioned that some of the communities are invite-only whereas some of them are open to all. Twitter is also working on introducing a “request to join” option where admins and moderators can approve or deny requests.

Moreover, Twitter is also working on ways to help users express themselves in communities. Twitter is rolling out this feature in chunks so Android users will be getting in in a couple of weeks.

