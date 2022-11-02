Twitter’s edit Tweet Feature Could soon be free for all users

From the time Elon Musk decided to take over Twitter, the operations within the company have started moving really fast. The company is trying to bring itself to a better position while cutting extra expenses. For this Elon Musk along with senior executives spent the whole weekend discussing what needed to be done for the platform. Just a week back, Musk announced that Twitter will start charging users for verification badges. Other than this, no more Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue subscribers. Now we have come to know that Twitter’s recently launched Edit Tweet Feature is soon going to roll out for everyone.

Currently. Twitter’s Edit button is available for Twitter Blue subscribers, who pay $5 a month. However, now the company is planning to make Twitter’s edit Tweet Feature free for everyone, not just Twitter Blue subscribers.

Twitter’s edit button lets users make users changes to tweets within 30 minutes. Edited tweets show a pencil icon to tell people that the original post was altered after being posted.

This free Edit button is great news for Twitter users since people are waiting for ages to get this kind of feature. This feature reached the app last month but since it was for users with a monthly subscription, people were not happy about it.

People were not very happy about the Elon Musk acquisition, so this step might create a soft corner regarding him. If the news is true, this new addition will be right around the corner. We will notify you as soon as we get to know something about it.

Also Read: Twitter Removed 1,500 Accounts Following Coordinated Trolling Campaign