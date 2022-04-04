Twitter co-founder and Ex CEO Jack Dorsey criticized the internet’s centralization, but he had the self-awareness to acknowledge that it was something he helped to create. According to a tweet by Dorsey,

[The] days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (w PGP)…were amazing. [Centralizing] discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I’m partially to blame, and regret it.

Twitter’s Ex CEO Laments Centralized Internet & Blames Himself for it

To put it another way, Dorsey tweeted a giant whoopsie. He resigned as Twitter’s CEO last year and undoubtedly contributed to the centralization of information on the internet. While the social media behemoth Twitter may fail to meet investor expectations for growth, Twitter’s cultural impact is undeniable. Twitter is the platform whose content becomes viral on other social media platforms, such as Instagram or TikTok, and where trends start. It’s also a hub for journalists, which means it has a significant influence on what makes the news.

Furthermore, he has spent a lot of time on the internet promoting decentralization, even pushing Twitter to support an open-source social network standard in 2019. Dorsey, who is still the CEO of the digital payments business Square, stated that he stepped down from Twitter so he would have more time to focus on Bitcoin and crypto, which he enjoys because Square’s goal is to provide “decentralized financial services.”

Still, as much as he wishes to decentralize the internet now, Dorsey’s worth remains billions of dollars on the back of the centralized internet.

Check out? How to restrict the unwanted followers on Twitter to get private experience