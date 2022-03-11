Twitter’s app has been updated to make switching between the algorithmically programmed Home timeline and the feed that displays the “Latest” tweets easier. The users just have to tap the “sparkle” icon in the top-right corner of the screen to switch between timelines, then do it again to return. On iOS, however, clicking that icon will now give you the option to pin both the Home and Latest timelines to your Twitter Home page, so you may swipe between them more easily.

Twitter’s New Update Allows Users to See Recent Posts More Easily

Furthermore, according to Twitter, the new update also reduces ambiguity by making it easy to distinguish which timeline you’re currently scrolling.

The update comes at a time when tech companies are facing increased regulatory scrutiny over their algorithmic recommendation systems and a lack of transparency regarding their inner workings. For example, the Filter Bubble Transparency Act was introduced by a bipartisan coalition of US politicians, and it would require internet companies to offer a version of their platforms that do not use user data to create suggestions. Users would be able to switch off the tech company’s suggestion algorithms if they want to, according to the bill.

Consequently, Instagram has also pledged to reintroduce a chronological feed option. Twitter, on the other hand, has already provided such a feature, albeit some users may not have been aware of it. This recent update may not directly help to better reveal the feature (the sparkle icon remains in the same location as before), but it may make Twitter more user-friendly.

A “Latest” feed is the type of tool that people resort to in a breaking news crisis when the need for immediate information is more important than an automated recommendation of the “best” stuff you may have missed. And that’s especially important today, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict when people are relying on social media apps to keep up with what’s going on on the ground.

This feature was initially tested by Twitter in October. According to the company, the response has been excellent, therefore it has decided to roll out this feature for the general public.

