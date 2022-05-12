Twitter’s Security Policy Updated to Deal with Copypasta and Spam Tweets

Twitter has revised its security measures to reduce duplicate tweets, sometimes known as “copypasta.” On Tuesday, the social media platform provided specifics on how to hide copypasta posts “to assist users in identifying genuine and accurate information and encouraging a healthy public conversation.”

Copypasta and Spam Tweets

According to a Twitter Help Desk statement dated May 10th, imitation tweets can appear as “a block of text, image, or a combination of material.”

According to Twitter, they can be used to artificially enhance the content, suppress information, or influence hot topics and top search results. In August 2020, Twitter began to crack down on spammed tweets. Suppose a tweet is found to be duplicated. In that case, it may be downranked, ineligible for amplifying in Top Search results and Trends, and not suggested in other users’ timelines, according to Twitter. People who follow the original account will still see the duplicate tweets.

Identical or nearly identical text tweeted by single or several accounts and copy-and-pasted tweets that use similar hashtags or tag multiple users “in coordination with other accounts” are examples of copypasta, as per the notification.

Copypasta is defined as tweeting previous tweets or copy-and-pasting content with original commentary, according to Twitter.

How Does it Work

According to Twitter, a single duplicative tweet will not result in suspension or expulsion. However, utilizing bots to post duplicate content and operating accounts that only tweet copypasta and repeat copypasta tweets could result in de-platforming, significantly if the content breaches other Twitter policies.

Users can report suspected violations by using the “report tweet” button. And marking the post as “suspicious or spam,” along with other information on how the tweet is distributing spam. Those who believe they have been wrongfully penalized can file an appeal with Twitter.

