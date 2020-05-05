We all know that Huawei is famous for its mid-range and affordable smartphones. Now, Two Affordable Huawei Phones Appeared in Leaks. These are Huawei Y5p and Huawei Y6p. Huawei’s Y series has already gained fame because of its high-specs smartphones at affordable prices. Let’s have a look at the key specs of coming phones.

Huawei Y5p costs less than the Y6p. It will have a 5.45” LCD of HD+ resolution and 18:9 ratio. The phone has a classic top and bottom bezels. So, there is no notch and punch hole. Moreover, it will have an Helio P22 chipset. It will have 2GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

On the back, there will be a dual-camera setup including 8MP main and a 2MP depth sensor. Unfortunately, we do not know about its selfie camera yet. But in my opinion, it will be 8MP too. Moreover, it will have a 3,020 mAh battery. It will run Android 10 out of the box and EMUI 10.1 on top.

On the other hand, Huawei Y6p looks has improved specs as compared to Y5p. It has Helio P22 SoC. It will have a 6.3” Full HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch for the 8 MP camera.

Around the back, you will see a triple camera setup. The setup includes 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP. The phone will also have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. It will also run Android 10 out of the box.

Official information is yet to come. Let’s see when Huawei will introduce these phones. Stay tuned for more updates.