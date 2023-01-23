Advertisement

In a number of tests, the iPhone 14 Pro Max won the top rank for the fastest download speeds when it debuted last fall, edging out Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone. However, you will be surprised to know that according to a most recent report, two android devices have surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of download speed.

Ookla has released its most recent mobile performance report, which compares the main US carriers based on download and upload speeds, consistency, and other factors. Another intriguing comparison in the test is the download/upload speeds and latency of the most popular cell phones in the United States during the fourth quarter.

Two Android Smartphones Surpass Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in Download Speeds

The iPhone 14 Pro Max held the speed crown in the third quarter with download speeds of 147 Mbps and upload speeds of 17 Mbps, but new research from Ookla has turned the tables.

In the latest report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 ranked first with an average download speed of 147.24 Mbps, followed by Google’s Pixel 7 Pro with 137.11 Mbps. Iphone 14 Pro Max took third place with a speed of 133.84 Mbps, followed by the 14 Pro with 130.14 Mbps. The Pixel 7 Pro dominated both upload speed and latency with 15.53 Mbps for upload and 50 ms latency.

In another interesting finding, Samsung devices had the fastest average download speed of around 7 Mbps in contrast to all iPhones,

The most intriguing aspect of the iPhone 14 Pro Max losing its title for fastest download speeds is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 won with the same performance as witnessed in Q3. The average download speed of the iPhone 14 Pro Max decreased from 147 to 133 Mbps, allowing the Fold 4 and Pixel 7 Pro to advance two positions. Furthermore, it’s possible that between Q3 and Q4, more 14 Pro Max iPhones reached customers in locations with poorer carrier service, which may affected the media download speeds.

