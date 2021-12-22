We were anxiously waiting for the upcoming flagship series from Xiaomi when the company took to Twitter to announce the launch date which is December 28. But, just after this, the company followed up with another information, revealing that we are going to see only Two Flagships of Xiaomi from Xiaomi 12 series on the said date.

The teaser also shows images of the devices which have a slightly curved display. This further confirms the previous rumors that suggested a curved display of the devices from all four sides. So we can easily judge that the two devices that are going to launch are Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Two Flagships of Xiaomi to Launch on Dec 28

While the company has not announced anything regarding features of these devices but from previous leaks and rumors, we know that that the devices will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. A Weibo post revealed a bunch of performance highlights of the devices as well.

Other than this, Xiaomi 12 units passed Greekbbench testing with a score of 8 out of 10. These results are far much better than a Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered phone: 1,224 for single-core and 3,823 at the multiple-cores test. While the overall testing gives us a green signal to buy the devices, the only thing that is left is to know the actual features and pricing.

If that is also great, then buying this device since it is the first one to include the latest processor will be the best option. Let us wait for a couple of more days to get all such details.

