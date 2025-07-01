Two iOS 26 Features Still Under Wraps: AirPods Translation, Wi-Fi Sync

Apple certainly knows how to generate media buzz. Typically, after WWDC, the company keeps the momentum going with fresh announcements, but that hasn’t been the case this year. This time, Apple has been unusually quiet, working on the upcoming features before making the big announcements. According to tech reporter Mark Gurman, two unannounced but powerful capabilities are still being developed and will roll out during the iOS 26 cycle, potentially redefining how iPhones interact with AirPods and other Apple devices.

What Are These Secret iOS 26 Features?

Live Translation via AirPods

Apple is reportedly working on live conversation translation through AirPods. This feature would allow two users to speak different languages and hear real-time translated audio directly through their AirPods.

Unlike Apple’s existing Translate app or translation integrations in Messages and FaceTime, this implementation would use AirPods as active translation devices. It aims to sync with another iPhone running iOS 26, allowing seamless multilingual communication, possibly even offline.

This feature means huge support for travelers, business professionals, and global remote workers, putting Apple in direct competition with translation-focused earbuds like the Timekettle WT2 and Google’s Pixel Buds with Translate mode.

Cross-Device Wi-Fi Login Sync

The second feature in development is less flashy but incredibly practical. Apple is working on Wi-Fi credential syncing across devices, especially in shared networks like hotels, gyms, or co-working spaces.

Currently, iCloud Keychain syncs known Wi-Fi credentials across your Apple devices, but in a limited fashion. The iOS 26 update is expected to improve this by allowing iPhone users to autofill Wi-Fi login information across iPads, Macs, and potentially even Vision Pro, with zero re-authentication needed. This feature has already been spotted in beta builds in the form of autofill prompts and may see a broader rollout this fall.

Why Apple Is Keeping Quiet This Time

Unlike in previous WWDCs, Apple chose not to pre-announce features that are still in development. Last year, the company faced backlash after promising several major updates, including revamped Journal app features and collaborative Apple Music playlists, that didn’t arrive for months. This time, Apple has decided to hold back on announcements until features are near completion to avoid premature hype and disappointing users.

The company didn’t want to risk repeating WWDC 2024. Apple is being careful not to announce any features before they are ready after the past year of struggles. -Gurman

Where Does This Fit in Apple’s AI Push?

While these two features may not be explicitly labeled as AI, both rely heavily on real-time data processing and context-aware machine learning that are the core pillars of Apple’s new AI direction under iOS 26 and macOS Sequoia.

Apple’s upgraded Siri, which is rumored to launch in early 2026, will likely power both features. The Siri revamp is expected to be Apple’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, bringing conversational intelligence to devices while keeping privacy at the core. iOS 26 has already introduced AI enhancements across apps, including:

Image clean-up in Photos

Summarized email previews in Mail

Smart Replies in Messages

Voice-driven screen navigation

Real-time transcription in Notes

The live translation via AirPods and network sync functions may represent foundational building blocks for Apple’s broader AI-first ecosystem. As we approach the fall release, it’s increasingly clear: iOS 26 is more than it appears, and Apple is just getting started.

