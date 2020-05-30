Those who were waiting for the affordable smartphones of Nokia brand will be happy to know that HMD has quietly launched two new entry-level smartphones. The Nokia C5 Endi and C2 Tava/Tennen. Both these phones have come with triple camera setup at the back and Android 10 operating system. Both are quite affordable phones. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both models.

Two New Affordable Nokia Smartphones Revealed-Check out their Specs Here

Nokia C5 Endi

The smartphone has around a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has a waterdrop notch to house an 8MP selfie camera. At the back, we will see a triple camera setup including a 13MP main camera with a 5MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP depth sensor. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand side. We will also see a fingerprint reader at the back as well.

Moreover, the phone runs MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It has 3GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Nokia C5 Endi has a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Furthermore, the phone will be available in Midnight Blue. The phone will cost around $170.

Nokia C2 Tava/Tennen

It has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a 5MP selfie camera and a dual-camera setup at the back. It has an 8MP main camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor at the back. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand side.

Furthermore, the phone has the Helio A22 SoC. It has 2GB RAM and 16/32GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. It has 3,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The C2 Tennen will be available in Tempered Blue colour and will cost around $70.