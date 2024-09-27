Two New Exciting Redmi Devices Shake up the Phone Market

Xiaomi has launched two new products in the Redmi lineup, including Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Buds 6. The Redmi Note 14 joins its siblings, the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+, as the budget option in the series. While on the other hand, the Redmi Buds 6 comes as the latest upgrade in Xiaomi’s in-ear TWS (true earless earphones) lineup.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specs

Display & Performance:

Redmi Note 14 5G arrives with a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. For protection, the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In terms of performance, the phone is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can further expand the memory through the microSD card expansion via a hybrid dual-SIM slot. The operating system in the phone is Xiaomi’s Hyper OS, which is based on Android 14.

Camera:

For photography lovers, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 50MP main camera equipped with Sony’s LYT-600 sensor and OIS, along with a 2MP macro camera. On the other hand, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Battery:

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Colors & Price:

The smartphone is available in Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black. The price starts at $170 for the 6/128GB version and goes up to $245 for the 12/256GB model.

Redmi Bud 6:

The Redmi Buds 6 brings major improvements, including dual drivers with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and 5.5mm piezoelectric tweeters. Moreover, the buds feature ANC up to 49dB, Bluetooth 5.4, and support for dual-device pairing. The Buds 6 offer 42 hours of total playtime and come in White, Black, and Cyan. The price of the Bud 6 is set at $30.

