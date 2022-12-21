Two New Lenovo Chromebooks Unwrapped Ahead Of CES

Advertisement

Lenovo has recently introduced two new budget-friendly devices ahead of their showcase at CES. The highly anticipated showcase by the company is going to happen next month in Las Vegas. Reports claim that two new Lenovo Chromebooks will make their debut at CES.

Advertisement

Two Lenovo Chromebooks Announced

The company has recently unwrapped a new IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook together with a new entry-level tablet. The IdeaPad Flex 3i is actually a ChromeOS-powered 2-in-1 computer with plenty of connectivity options. On the other hand, an M9 Tablet is an Android-powered gadget with a 9-inch display.

If we talk about the Chromebook, the IdeaPad Flex 3i boasts a larger 12.2-inch display in multiple configurations. It comes equipped with an Intel N100 or N200 with either integrated Intel graphics or dedicated NVIDIA graphics. In addition to that, the Chromebook can be configured with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128G of onboard storage. The storage is also expandable via a microSD slot. I/O on the Chromebook 3i comes with two USB-A 3.5 Gen 1 ports and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. The device also has:

Advertisement

a 3.5mm headphone jack

HDMI 1.4 port

Kensington slot

dual microphones

Bluetooth 5.2 support

Wi-Fi configurable up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E

a pair of 2-watt speakers

a 720p or 1080p web camera

On the contrary, the M9 tablet comes with a 9-inch display with 1340 x 800 px resolution, and it weighs less than 1 pound. The gadget is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 (octa-core) chipset and there is a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 15W charging via USB-C. The tablet sports 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Moreover, it has a 2MP front-facing camera and an 8MP main shooter. It also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi ac.