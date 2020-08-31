A pair of new Realme smartphones passed through China’s 3C. The certification revealed the charging speeds of both phones. Two smartphones appeared on 3C certifications are Realme X7 and Realme V3. Let’s have a look at the key specs revealed by the listing.

Two New Realme Smartphones Pass 3C Certification

First of all, Realme X7 appeared on listing with the RMX2176 model number. Interestingly, the Realme X7 series is going to reveal tomorrow. The series will include vanilla version, a Pro model and Special versions. The previous leaks and renders have revealed many key specs of the series. The X7 will come with 65W SuperDART charging. The phone is also expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 1,200 nits of brightness.

If we talk about the other model appeared on 3C certification, it is Realme V3. The phone has appeared with a model number RMX2200. The upcoming V3 will be a budget-friendly 5G phone. It will come with 18W fast charging support. Unfortunately, this is all the listing has revealed about the phone. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

On the other hand, the Realme X7 series will launch tomorrow. The phone has also appeared in the poster shared by Realme. Furthermore, Realme’s Weibo post in Chinese has text that translates to “flexible AMOLED screen”. It is for sure now that Realme X7 and X7 Pro are not foldable smartphones, both will come with the screens with curved edges.

For More Details Please Check: Realme X7 Pro Geekbench Scorecard Confirms MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC