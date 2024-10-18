Two Pakistani Startups Join Google’s First AI Academy in APAC, Leading the Future of AI Innovation

In a significant development, two innovative Pakistani startups—AdalFi and Adlytic AI—have been selected to participate in Google’s first-ever AI Academy for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These two startups are among the 23 selected startups from across APAC to join the prestigious program, which aims to help startups extend their AI solutions and drive business growth.

The program started this week with a dynamic three-day boot camp in Singapore, bringing together founders from Pakistan, Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The good part is that all participants will receive more than 170 hours of personalized mentorship from AI and Cloud experts, up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, and opportunities to network with fellow innovators across the APAC region.

Google’s First AI Academy in APAC Welcomes Two Pakistani Startups: AdalFi and Adlytic AI

Pakistani startup AdalFi is working to revolutionize financial access in Pakistan with its highly anticipated AI-powered credit scoring system. By fostering financial inclusion, AdalFi’s solution empowers millions of people and small businesses to access critical financial services. Moreover, it addresses a significant gap in Pakistan’s banking sector. On the other hand, Adlytic AI is changing retail analytics with an innovative approach that turns CCTV cameras into intelligent tools for businesses. By leveraging AI to scrutinize visual and geospatial data, Adlytic AI provides retailers with powerful insights that can drive smarter decision-making and enhance operational efficiency.

The duo is contributing to the region’s vibrant AI ecosystem. Moreover, it is showcasing the potential of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs to lead in cutting-edge AI solutions. Their participation in Google’s AI Academy emphasizes Pakistan’s growing influence in the global AI landscape. Google’s AI Academy is designed to furnish startups with the tools and knowledge to maximize the AI potential in their industries. Michael Kim, Head of Google for Startups in APAC, stated:

“AI has the potential to be an incredible force multiplier. It’s amazing to see these 23 startups harnessing AI to address tough challenges—from financial services and healthcare to influencer marketing and legal solutions.”

The AI Academy will culminate in a Graduation Day in December. At that time, startups will present their refined AI solutions to investors, entrepreneurs, and AI industry leaders. This event will provide a platform for startups like AdalFi and Adlytic AI to showcase their progress and attract new growth opportunities. The future of AI innovation in the Asia-Pacific region seems brighter than ever. The participation of Pakistani startups highlights a proud moment for Pakistan’s tech scene, indicating its potential to drive impactful AI-driven solutions in the region.

Check Out: Punjab Health Department Issues Social Media Guidelines for Medical Professionals – PhoneWorld