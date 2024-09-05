Two Police Officers Suspended After Viral TikTok Videos

Two police officers, including Lady Constable Maria Gill, were suspended after their videos went viral on TikTok. Maria was posing in the video while she was posted at Gizri Police Station. South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asad Raza also saw the lady constable’s viral video and showed resentment. The video circulated widely on social media, which resulted in Maria’s suspension.

Meanwhile, Constable Zeeshan, who was posted at Baghdadi Police Station also faced suspension after his video from 2023 recently resurfaced on social media. He was seen posing in the video with a pistol in uniform, and consequently, City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz took notice. SSP ordered Zeeshan to report to his office and instructed that officers are not permitted to display weapons irresponsibly.

“Constable Zeeshan uploaded the video in 2023, but no officer is allowed to display weapons in videos,” SSP Aziz stated.

The Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) also showed disappointment over the viral videos. He also stressed the importance of professionalism within the police force. The IGP warned that any officer caught with similar activities would face suspension and further action.

In addition, the government had issued new directives under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, banning public servants from using social media without permission. According to the Establishment Division, these rules seek to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of official information, reinforcing stricter guidelines for public servants.

Also read:

Police Arrest Impersonator for Making TikTok Videos in ASI Uniform