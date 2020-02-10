Two Universities of Pakistan & Finland Signs MOU for Skill Development in Information Technology

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between two public sector universities of Pakistan and Finland for skill development in Information Technology (IT). Chief Guest, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for IT Khalid Maqbool witnessed the signing ceremony.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan and Kajaani University of Applied Sciences Finland signed the MoU. Chief Guest said that 25 years back Finland was not a popular destination for higher studies, however in last one decade it was attracting foreign students for higher studies. He said that he was called with a name of ‘Einstein’ by his friends during his stay abroad for higher education. He said Pakistani students had lot of potential and talent and Finland would provide a good opportunity for higher studies.

The Virtual University of Pakistan has signed a number of memoranda with renowned organizations mainly focusing on the following areas: Development of educational contents; Exchange of resources; Joint Degree Programs; Research & Development Staff / Teachers Training and Strengthening of IT infrastructure.

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences organises and works with others as a partner in many regional projects. Our operations are hands-on and customer oriented. Two short videos pertaining to curriculum and achievements of two universities were also displayed.

At this occasion, representative of Kajaani University said that the university was going toward 6-G and angry bird was creation of university students. He further said that Finland had world known electric devices like Nokia phone sets. Additional Secretary IT Ministry and Rector VU University also addressed the students and other gathering at the event.

