vivo has just been granted certification for two upcoming smartphones, which popped up on the Google Play Console – the upcoming Vivo V21e 5G and Vivo Y73. Both phones have appeared with the model number V2055 and V2059 respectively. Both smartphones share almost similar specs and design, but with one key difference – the former phone will be powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset with 5G connectivity, while the latter will come with a 4G-only Helio G90.

Two Vivo Smartphones Pop up on Google Play Console

See Also: vivo X60t Pro Gets 3C Certification with 33W Charging

Aside from the different chipsets, everything else is the same. Both will have a Full HD+ screen with 8GB RAM and Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, both phones will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The power key is on the side. Moreover, they will have side-mounted fingerprint scanners. Both phones seem to be budget-friendly. But we do not know any official information about it yet.

Although, the phones are in initial reports and rumours. We will surely get more information about both phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as the Brand Ambassadors for V21 Series