Type to Siri : A New Way to Interact with Your iPhone

With the release of iOS 18.1, Apple has introduced a new feature that enhances the accessibility and convenience of Siri: Type to Siri. This feature allows users to interact with Siri using text input instead of voice commands, providing a more discreet and flexible way to use the virtual assistant.

Why Type to Siri?

While Siri has become increasingly powerful and accurate, there are still situations where using voice commands may not be ideal. For example, you might be in a quiet library or a noisy public place where speaking to your phone could be disruptive. In such cases, Type to Siri offers a more convenient and private way to interact with Siri.

Additionally, for users with speech impairments or those who simply prefer typing, Type to Siri provides a more accessible way to utilize Siri’s capabilities.

How to Use Type to Siri:

Using Type to Siri is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps:

Double-Tap the Home Bar: Tap the bar at the bottom of your iPhone screen twice. Type Your Query: A text input box will appear, allowing you to type your query directly. Get Siri’s Response: As you type, Siri will provide suggestions and answer your query.

The Benefits of Type to Siri:

Privacy: Type to Siri offers a more private way to interact with Siri, especially in public settings.

By introducing Type to Siri, Apple has further enhanced the accessibility and usability of its virtual assistant. This feature is a welcome addition to iOS 18.1, making Siri more versatile and user-friendly than ever before.