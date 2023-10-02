UAE and Saudi Arabia are Among the Most Cyber-Secure Countries in the Middle East, Report

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the most cyber-secure countries in the Middle East, according to a new report by G4S. The report surveyed over 1,700 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) from large global companies. The combined revenue was $20 trillion (AED 73.5tn) in 2022.

CSOs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia expect to face some of the lowest regional rates of a range of security threats. It includes internal threats such as sabotage, violence against employees, and industrial espionage. Moreover, the external threats are intrusion, competitor sabotage, and fraud and theft of company property.

The report attributes the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s strong cybersecurity posture to several factors. These include decisive and effective policy action, robust cybersecurity infrastructure frameworks, and advanced use of technology.

Mohamed Kamal, Regional Managing Director for G4S in the Middle East said.

“The UAE is extremely cyber safe and policy action in this area has been decisive and effective. It boasts one of the most robust cybersecurity infrastructure frameworks in the region, as does KSA”.

“We believe – and the data in our report confirms – that CSOs in the UAE are very advanced in their thinking about cyber and its interaction with physical security operations and use of technology.”

The report’s findings are important because cybercriminals mostly target the Middle East. In recent years, there have been a number of high-profile cyberattacks on governments and businesses in the region.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia’s leadership in cybersecurity is a good example of how countries in the Middle East can take steps to protect themselves from cyber threats.

