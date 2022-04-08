Qureos, a Dubai-based edtech company, recently announced that it had raised $3 million in a pre-seed round and that it’s going to start operations in Pakistan. The investment round was led by COTU Ventures, a Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm, and Colle Capital, a New York-based early-stage venture capital firm, according to the business release. Globivest, Plutus21 Capital, Dubai Angel Investors, and AlZayani Venture Capital also participated in the financing. ​​

UAE Based Qureos to Start Operations in Pakistan After Raising $3 M in Pre-Seed Round

Qureos wants to utilize the funds to expand its remote-first team and establish product-led operations, with an emphasis on hiring talent for its offices in the UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Qureos also formally opened its operations in Pakistan as a result of the fundraising, stating that it expects to invest extensively in the country over the next three years to create 1 million learning opportunities and support over 100,000 jobs. According to the company,

With 29% of the population between the age of 15 to 29, Pakistan is an ideal country to focus on, in-line with the company’s mission to ‘accelerate 100 million careers. Qureos also plans to expand its team in the country where over 50% of the company’s current workforce resides.

Queros originated as a project for the founders to advance their careers by making mentorship more accessible, and it was founded in August 2021 by Alexander Epure, Mehrad Yaghmai, and Usama Nini.

