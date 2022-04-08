UAE Based Qureos to Start Operations in Pakistan After Raising $3 M in Pre-Seed Round
Qureos, a Dubai-based edtech company, recently announced that it had raised $3 million in a pre-seed round and that it’s going to start operations in Pakistan. The investment round was led by COTU Ventures, a Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm, and Colle Capital, a New York-based early-stage venture capital firm, according to the business release. Globivest, Plutus21 Capital, Dubai Angel Investors, and AlZayani Venture Capital also participated in the financing.
Qureos wants to utilize the funds to expand its remote-first team and establish product-led operations, with an emphasis on hiring talent for its offices in the UAE, Pakistan, and India.
Qureos also formally opened its operations in Pakistan as a result of the fundraising, stating that it expects to invest extensively in the country over the next three years to create 1 million learning opportunities and support over 100,000 jobs. According to the company,
With 29% of the population between the age of 15 to 29, Pakistan is an ideal country to focus on, in-line with the company’s mission to ‘accelerate 100 million careers. Qureos also plans to expand its team in the country where over 50% of the company’s current workforce resides.
Queros originated as a project for the founders to advance their careers by making mentorship more accessible, and it was founded in August 2021 by Alexander Epure, Mehrad Yaghmai, and Usama Nini.
