UAE Launches Global Competition for Sustainability Tech Start-ups

According to the latest reports, 24 global tech startups focused on sustainability are going to compete next month in the UAE. Let me tell you that this competition is a part of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s new Make It in the Emirates competition. All participating companies will be capable of pitching their technologies and connecting with investors and experts during the competition. It has been launched in the run-up to the Cop28 climate conference that will take place in the UAE later this year.
Several Global Tech Startups Will Compete In The UAE Competition
The competition will take place from May 31 to June 1. It aims to support global technology start-ups with sustainability-related creations that can transform existing and future industries. This is no doubt, a good initiative that will be offering startups a platform where they can meet investors and network with policymakers and industry partners according to MoIAT.
“Start-ups today have the power to change entire industries and rewrite the playbook. These start-ups also have good solutions for some of the world’s most pressing issues including climate change. However, access to funding and other enablers remains a big challenge for start-ups all over the world.”
According to him, this is the reason because of why the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is leveraging the Make it in the Emirates Forum as a platform to supply good tech-driven, sustainability-focused companies with a platform to project, learn and connect.
The UAE will host the UN Cop28 summit from November 30 to December 12. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of Cop28, the UAE special representative for climate change, and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology recommended for inclusive participation at the crucial 13-day talks in November.
The latest UAE competition is one of many initiatives launched under the Make it in the Emirates umbrella. The program was launched by the MoIAT last year and aims to attract investors, industrialists, and innovators to the UAE in order to profit from the country’s competitive advantages. Applications for the competition will close on May 5 according to the ministry. The judging panel will comprise of representatives from Aspire, Edge Group, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Technology Innovation Institute, Dubai Industrial City, UAE University, and Strata.
