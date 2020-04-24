The Police department in the UAE is deploying smart helmets that can examine the body temperatures of hundreds of citizens every minute in their effort to fight the novel coronavirus. The helmets, which require less time and less contact than conventional thermometers, can detect temperatures from five metres (16 ft) away and scan up to almost 200 people a minute, triggering an alert if a high temperature is detected.

UAE police deploy smart tech to fight COVID-19

Chinese company KC Wearabletold that it has sold over 1,000 of the fever scanning helmets and has received bookings from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The police officer Aly al-Ramsy from Dubai told Reuters that “We’ve implemented the smart helmet during this time of crisis, with COVID-19, across all police stations in Dubai, as well as at patrolling stations whose duty requires them to be on the frontline,”.

“In the case of someone diagnosed with fever, we take the necessary precautionary measures to halt the person and then the person is treated by paramedics and taken to the closest hospital.”

check out? How to Send WhatsApp Message without Saving the Number?

The Dubai police are utilizing the helmets to screen people in flocked areas which include sealed off neighbourhoods. Gulf Arab nations have increased testing after recording an increasing number of cases among low-income migrant workers in packed housing.

The UAE holds the second-highest infection count among the Gulf states, with more than 8,000, patients and over 50 deaths. It does not render a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

Similar to the other countries around the globe, Gulf states have deployed technology in the strive to rein in the virus, which includes smartphone apps that track coronavirus victims. Civil liberties groups have criticised such application as an invasion of privacy.