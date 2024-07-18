UAE Princess Divorces Her Husband on Social Media

In a shocking turn of events, the princess of the United Arab Emirates Sheikha Mahra announced her divorce on Instagram. Sheikha Mahra has a huge fan base on social platforms, therefore, the news spread like wildfire. She was married to a famous Emirati businessman Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in 2023. In her Instagram post, Sheikha said,

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The announcement comes weeks after the couple welcomed their first baby in May 2024. In June 2024, Sheikha shared a photo with her daughter with the caption ‘just the two of us’. Social media users were quick to notice it and there were speculations that the marriage wasn’t going well.

After the divorce announcement, several supporters showed solidarity with the Princess. Some even promised to stand with the princess amid hard times as the couple also unfollowed each other and removed pictures of each other from their respective accounts.

However, the Royal family or Sheikh Mana have yet to comment on the divorce.

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Moreover, she is also an advocate for women’s empowerment and local designers in the UAE.

Also read:

Biden Administration Decries Trump’s Re-entry on Facebook, Instagram