UAE Residents Can Now Open UK-Based Bank Accounts

There is a very good piece of information for all the UAE residents. ADCB and its Shariah-compliant digital banking subsidiary Al Hilal Bank have recently signed a partnership with the Bank of London and the Middle East. Al Hilal Bank announced this innovative new partnership to bring digital UK banking to UAE nationals and residents through Nomo. So, now all the UAE residents will be able to open UK Based Bank Accounts.
UAE Residents Can Even Apply For UK Home Financing
The good piece of news for all the Customers in the UAE is that they can now open UK-based multi-currency current and savings accounts. In addition to that, they can even apply for UK home financing from their smartphones using the newly launched ADCB-Nomo and Al Hilal-Nomo banking apps.
ADCB Group CEO, Ala’a Eraiqat, and Al Hilal Bank Chairman stated:
“ADCB’s partnership with Nomo is part of our strategy to drive digital-enabled growth. We are focused on maintaining ADCB’s leadership position in customer experience and are committed to providing customers with innovative digital banking solutions and an unparalleled banking experience. The ADCB-Nomo and Al Hilal-Nomo apps will simplify international banking and unlock new financing opportunities for our customers with interests in the UK.”
Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Boubyan Group Adel Abdul Wahab Al Majed added:
“ADCB is a market leader in GCC banking when we talk about excellence, security and innovation, and it’s a great exciting prospect to be partnering with them. Our collective mission is to provide customers in the UAE unique opportunities to invest and manage their wealth internationally, simplifying complicated banking processes and avoiding high cross-border fees. The ADCB-Nomo and Al Hilal Nomo apps will bring this to reality.”
The point worth mentioning here is that ADCB-Nomo and Al Hilal-Nomo apps will give customers the opportunity to spend fee-free worldwide in six currencies including GBP, USD, AED, EUR, KWD, and SAR. They will be able to send money fee-free to UK bank accounts, and will also be able to save in UK-based Fixed Term Deposits in GBP and USD. UAE Customers will also be able to get finance to help them purchase properties in the UK as an investment or as a second home.