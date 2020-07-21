On Monday, the United Arab Emirates striving to enhance its technological capabilities,

launched its first mission to Mars. The primary purpose of the initiative was to reduce their

dependency on oil, which had made this development possible.

It blasted off for a seven-month journey from Japanese Tanegashima Space Center towards the red planet where it will orbit around and send investigation about the atmosphere. The first Arab mission to Mars was twice a subject to delay due to bad weather conditions.

UAE Successfully Manages to Launch its First Mission to Mars

The initial date was decided to be on the 14th of July but was finally executed after six days. It

showed successful sign when just after an hour of launch there were radio communications

established with earth and solar panels were deployed to the systems of the satellite.

The contemporary explorations have eight ongoing missions over Mars that include on the

plant and around it. The two leading economic giants, USA and China, plan onto sending

another from their stations this year.

According to Minister for Advanced Sciences Sarah Amiri, the total estimated cost of the Mars Mission is equal to around $200 million, It aims to render a whole picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time, studying daily and seasonal changes.

The country first announced plans for the mission back in 2014 and initiated a National Space Programm, most of whom consist of foreign workers, lacks the scientific and industrial base of the big space-faring nations. Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati astronaut in space last September when he traveled to the International Space Station.

