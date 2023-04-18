UAE Traffic Fine: Abu Dhabi Police Started Sending Warning Texts to Motorists

A traffic fine of $109 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in UAE from next month. Now, Abu Dhabi Police started sending warning texts to motorists in the emirate alerting them of minor traffic violations.
The government announced a Dh400 fine for driving below the minimum speed of 120kmph on Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road. The limit is applicable to the first and second lanes from the left. It would not be applicable to heavy vehicles. Slower vehicles may use the third lane if needed, where the minimum speed limit does not apply.
The authority said that those who violate the minimum speed limit on designated lanes in April will get a warning text. However, from May 1, the fine will apply.
“We regret to inform you were spotted committing [the] violation [of] driving below [the] minimum speed limit in Abu Dhabi”, one text message reads. “Your safety is our goal”, the text continues. The text further adds that this is the reason that the violator has been warned rather than issued a fine.
“We hope for you to abide by the traffic rules, and wish you safety.” The text also specifies the date of the violation and the type of vehicle.
According to the Khaleej Times, Abu Dhabi Police implemented the initiative last year as well. The authority issued over 25,000 warning messages to drivers during the first half of 2022. This initiative serves as an awareness tool to alert motorists of the importance of following traffic regulations in the UAE.
