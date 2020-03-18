The International Women’s Day 2020 managed to cause quite a stir in Pakistan, with individuals and businesses taking steps to express their support towards women empowerment in the country. Uber is one such platform that has consistently endeavored to encourage female mobility, as well as increase valuable and safe economic opportunities for them in Pakistan.

Uber and PSO Honor Female Drivers across Pakistan

With this objective in mind, Uber recently partnered up with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), to honor their female partner drivers and reward them with DigiCash cards and giveaways. This activity was done in multiple cities across Pakistan, and recognized female partner drivers working diligently to support their households with earnings from Uber. The DigiCash card adds considerable convenience for drivers, enabling efficient fuel and vehicle management for them. This would make it easier to keep track of fuel budgets and expenses and minimize the use of cash-based transactions.

In addition to convenience, the PSO DigiCash cards are an added safety measure for female partner drivers, which has always been a priority for Uber. The company has over time added numerous features in their app and operations to ensure safety for their drivers, which also include the ability to track their rides, and flexible working hours. ‘With this provision in hand, I can feel much at ease, since I wouldn’t need to worry about carrying enough cash for refueling, or stopping at ATMs in between rides or at odd hours,’ comments Uber partner driver Beenish Faraz.

The idea of a woman to generate income from the ride-hailing industry in Pakistan is steadily gaining momentum, despite the existence of a considerable gender-based mobility gap. Effective efforts from businesses like Uber to build a strong community of females in Pakistan, by providing them with safe employment opportunities, are encouraging a number of them to step out of socio-cultural stereotypes and opt for this field of work.

‘It is perfectly acceptable for a woman to work as a driver on the Uber platform, considering their staunch focus on safety concerns for both riders and drivers. This medium has made me strong, independent and empowered!’ reiterates Shaista Jabeen, another Uber partner driver.

With a focus on providing low-cost, safer and easier solutions to the female partner drivers, Uber intends to significantly benefit their earning potential, facilitating an improvement in their livelihood standards, and also giving them freedom of movement, exposure and safer economic opportunities.