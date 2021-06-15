Uber appoints new Country Head for Pakistan, GM for MENA and Pakistan

Uber, the global ride-hailing platform that seamlessly connects drivers with riders, has announced the appointment of Shahid Khan as the new Country Head for Uber in Pakistan. He has replaced Saad Naveed Pall, who has been promoted to the position of General Manager across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Based in the Dubai headquarters, Saad will now be leading the next phase of growth for Uber’s ride-sharing business across the region, and will focus on working closely with in-market teams to help identify areas of growth, lay down regional priorities, and drive operational excellence to fuel the Uber business.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished in Pakistan, tapping into the local transport infrastructure to launch products specific to the market, as well as providing tens of thousands of economic opportunities across the country. I am now excited to continue advancing Uber’s business across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, to ensure that the people in this region have better access to affordable and safe travel, and benefit from Uber’s technology & products,” Saad said in a comment about his promotion.

Shahid Khan has been previously affiliated with the company as the Head of Operations in Pakistan. With this promotion, Shahid will be heading Uber in the country, and will be looking after the overall Uber operations, rider recovery, driver engagement, community partnerships, with a strong focus on innovation and advanced technologies to bring enhanced user experience on the app.

Commenting on his new appointment, Shahid Khan commented, “I’m honored to have been given this chance to lead Uber in Pakistan, a region that continues to grow and prosper in ride-hailing prospects. I look forward to advancing Uber’s business across the country, providing improved user experience, affordable and safe travel options for all at the push of a button, and also to expand our newly launched delivery feature. With the technology and innovation that Uber offers, we seek to achieve not just recovery, but positive growth in a post-Covid era.”

Shahid Khan holds a Master’s degree from INSEAD and brings more than 18 years of experience across different functions from various corporations, including Maersk Line, K-Electric and Careem.

