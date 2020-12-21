Earlier this year, Uber launched the Uber Connect in Pakistan. That is now providing a delivery tech solution to users. Users are now able to send and receive packages and request for deliveries via the Uber app. The ride-hailing company introduced the Uber Connect, which is the new interface of Uber Delivery, in response to newer consumer demands generated during the lockdown across the country due to COVID-19.

Uber Connect: A Delivery Tech Solution

The new feature is offering two types of services:

Users can send packages to and from friends and family. A stop and shop service like Delivery, where drivers can pick up deliveries on behalf of the users from nearby stores and pharmacies.

The aim of Uber Connect is to keep users connected while encouraging social distancing. It also facilitates the users in day-to-day activities via the app.

What can users deliver?

Users can deliver packages that:

Don’t contain any prohibited items

Fit comfortably in the trunk of your vehicle

Are closed, securely sealed, and ready to be delivered