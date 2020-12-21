Uber Connect: A Delivery Tech Solution
Earlier this year, Uber launched the Uber Connect in Pakistan. That is now providing a delivery tech solution to users. Users are now able to send and receive packages and request for deliveries via the Uber app. The ride-hailing company introduced the Uber Connect, which is the new interface of Uber Delivery, in response to newer consumer demands generated during the lockdown across the country due to COVID-19.
The new feature is offering two types of services:
- Users can send packages to and from friends and family.
- A stop and shop service like Delivery, where drivers can pick up deliveries on behalf of the users from nearby stores and pharmacies.
The aim of Uber Connect is to keep users connected while encouraging social distancing. It also facilitates the users in day-to-day activities via the app.
What can users deliver?
Users can deliver packages that:
- Don’t contain any prohibited items
- Fit comfortably in the trunk of your vehicle
- Are closed, securely sealed, and ready to be delivered
It is very easy to get started with Uber Connect, you only have to follow the steps given below:
- Download the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone
- Open the app to create your account
- After adding your pickup and delivery address, Uber Connect will appear in the Uber app as a new option in the vehicle selection scroller
- You will need to agree to package delivery and confirm that the product complies with those terms and request delivery
- You will get a notification once the driver is on their way to pick up the package.
- You can contact the driver directly for any special pickup or drop-off instructions
- You can use the “Share My Trip” feature with the recipient so they can easily track the delivery and meet the driver foe collecting the package without any trouble
